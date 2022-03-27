The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Artwork

The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped up its main series a while back, but Netflix isn’t ready to part with the series just yet. The hit shonen is gunning for a sequel, and it turns out Meliodas will roll out the project before long. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh has a release window these days, and we’ve been given a new look at the two-part sequel.

The update comes from Netflix directly in celebration of Anime Japan, an annual event in Tokyo dedicated to all things otaku. It was there The Seven Deadly Sins stepped into the spotlight with some new art, and it teases what’s to come in this new film.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 is coming! here's the new art that dropped today at Anime Japan!

¡Llega The Seven Deadly Sins: El rencor de Edimburgo (Parte 2)! ¡Y este es el cartel promocional que vimos en Anime Japan! pic.twitter.com/wx1UCa9hCW — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 27, 2022

As you can see above, the artwork shows Meliodas to the left, and the soldier looks a bit older here. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh takes place after the main series’ epilogue. At this point, Meliodas is an adult with a wife and kid of his own. So while his stature may be short, Meliodas is stronger than ever here in his prime.

The two designs next to Meliodas should be easy to make out. The boy is none other than Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. The original anime first introduced this character with its finale as an epilogue briefly visited with the boy. Now, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will focus on Tristan as its lead. After all, the boy inherited warring powers from his parents, and this movie will follow Tristan as he travels to Edinburgh Castle to harness the gifts before they can hurt others.

Currently, this two-part project is slated to debut in 2022, but no official release date has been shared. As for the mainline series, you can binge The Seven Deadly Sins over on Netflix right now to catch up in time for this movie’s drop.

What do you make of this first look at the anime? Will you be checking out The Seven Deadly Sins‘ latest entry when it debuts? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.