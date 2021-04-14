Seven Deadly Sins' Fifth Season Releases New Finale Trailer

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins' anime is about to reach its finale in Japan, and the controversial series has released a new trailer to celebrate the last episodes of its fifth season. Fans won't have to wait too long to see the return of their favorite Sins, as a new sequel film, Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By The Light, will be released later this year along with a new chapter of the manga. The fifth season is currently airing in Japan, though fans in the West will have to wait a bit longer to see it hit the streaming service of Netflix.

The Official Seven Deadly Sins Twitter Account shared the new trailer for the big anime finale, which is looking to set the stage for the sequel film to hit theaters later this year:

For those who might not be in the know when it comes to The Seven Deadly Sins, here is the official description for the anime:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth—the Sins were framed by the king’s guard, the Holy Knights—too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn’t even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins’ strength been exaggerated …? Prepare to get swept away by an epic fantasy story and colorful cast of characters that will rewrite the history of manga as we know it!"

