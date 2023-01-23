The Seven Deadly Sins May Be Moving to a New Studio

The Seven Deadly Sins may have ended its main run, but that doesn't mean the series is over and done. After all, the IP is living on through a new cast of heroes, and Netflix will bring them to life soon. After all, an anime adaptation has been ordered for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. And if a new rumor is right, it looks like the series will be handled by an all-new studio.

The report comes from social media as fan-pages like Sugoi LITE began teasing an update for fans of The Seven Deadly Sins. The rumors suggest the series is moving to Telecom Animation Film with its next anime. But for now, we'll have to wait for official word to confirm the tease.

Of course, this change would be a notable one if correct. The Seven Deadly Sins has had a rough go of things when it comes to animation studios. The series began under A-1 Pictures, and its first two seasons were handled beautifully before critics began questioning the show's art. Most recently, Studio Deen tackled the TV anime with some impossibly bad animation. And now, the latest studios to touch The Seven Deadly Sin are Marvel Jack and Alfred Imageworks. The pair came together to do the anime's latest film, so it seems the TV series is due for a studio swap.

If you are not caught up with The Seven Deadly Sins, you will want to brush up on everything before catching this upcoming sequel. Netflix streams the anime exclusively in the United States, so you can tune in there. And of course, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will join the service before long!

