The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Adds New Cast To Upcoming Film

Netflix is looking to carve out its place in the anime streaming wars, with the streaming service being responsible for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Beastars, Yasuke, and many more. One of the biggest original anime series to hit Netflix has been The Seven Deadly Sins, with the initial anime series taking us into the world of Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the other "Sins". Now, the franchise is set to return with new films that follow the son of the two main protagonists, Tristan, in The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh.

The new cast for these two Seven Deadly Sins' films is as follows:

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tyrone

Shino Shimoji as Kurumiru

Makoto Koichi as Minika

The Official Netflix Anime Twitter Account not only released the information when it came to the new cast members in The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh, but also show off their characters that will help in bringing back the anime franchise:

new cast announcement for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh!



Koki Uchiyama as Fairy

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Priest

Koki Uchiyama as Fairy

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Priest

Yohei Azakami returns as Deathpierce

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest trailer for this new entry in The Seven Deadly Sins, Netflix has the following look into the major anime return that will follow the next generation:

Hey, it's a fresh teaser trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1!

With Netflix being the home for The Seven Deadly Sins since its inception as an anime television series, the streaming service has released an official description for the Grudge of Edinburgh, which will be split into two with the first part arriving this December:

"Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way."

While The Seven Deadly Sins has suffered from some controversy when it came to its later seasons' animation style, fans are still excited to once again revisit the popular franchise via these two new films.

