The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Debuts Bob's Burgers Crossover: Watch

The Simpsons has premiered its latest Treehouse of Horror special for Season 34 of the series, and with it has debuted a full crossover with Bob's Burgers! The newest season of the long running animated series might have had a Halloween special earlier this month taking on Stephen King's famous novel IT, but it was far from the only spooky special we would get from the series this year. The annual Treehouse of Horror special made its premiere with three unique stories, and much like other seasons, it was here that The Simpsons is allowed to have fun with its canon.

While The Simpsons has had full crossovers with the likes of Family Guy in the past, it has only brushed with Bob's Burgers in either couch gags or through other crossovers seen in Family Guy. But this time was a bit different as not only did Treehouse of Horror XXXIII end with a full visit to Bob's Burgers actual restaurant as seen in the series, but there was a fully voiced cameo from Linda Belcher herself with series star John Roberts voicing the role to help hammer the cameo home. Check it out below:

That'll be 4 Trilogy of Terror-yaki Burgers with sweaty cheese, please @BobsBurgersFOX. pic.twitter.com/baiRkOJy2s — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 31, 2022

How to Watch The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 33

The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror XXXIII features three distinct stories much like specials in seasons' past. This year opened with a parody of The Babadook featuring Marge titled "The Pookadook," surprised with a full on anime adaptation with a Death Note parody titled "Death Tome," and came to an end with the Bob's Burgers crossover featured in the third segment focused on Homer and the rest of the Simpson family making their way through Westworld titled "Simpsonsworld."

The "Simpsonsworld" segment not only referenced many of the fan favorite episodes and moments from the series' past, but also alluded to the fact that animated properties like itself have become full on intellectual properties with long libraries like The Simpsons has. It's where Bob's Burgers comes into play (with a twist ending to boot), and if you missed the broadcast on the FOX network you will be able to find the episode streaming with Hulu beginning on Monday, October 31st.

How do you like seeing Bob's Burgers in The Simpsons? Would you want to see a full crossover between the two projects someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!