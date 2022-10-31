The Simpsons' Death Note Episode Surprises With Hilariously Brutal Kills

The Simpsons debuted its fullest take on anime with a full Death Note parody with the newest Treehouse of Horror special for the Halloween holiday, and the episode surprised with its number of hilariously brutal kills! Season 34 of the long running animated series previously debuted a full Halloween special inspired by Stephen King's IT, but that was far from the only new Horror special fans would be treated to this time around. Not only that, but the latest Treehouse of Horror actually went full anime with a parody taking on Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's massively popular manga franchise.

Titled "Death Tome," the Treehouse of Horror XXXIII special not only looked remarkably different from the rest of the series (thanks to some animation help from the same studio that helped out with Death Note's anime, DR Movie), but it also featured the most kills in the special overall. As like its namesake, Lisa Simpson ends up with the "Death Tome" and decides to clean house at a corporation that's destroying the planet. But due to this Death Tome's rules, Lisa had to get...creative with how she did things. Check it out below:

A million ways to die in the Death Tome. pic.twitter.com/6NLSHNEWSN — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 31, 2022

How to Watch The Simpsons' Death Note Parody

Introducing an interesting twist to Death Note's original story, The Simpsons' version of the killer book introduced a new rule where Lisa could not kill a person twice in the same way. So while she starts out with the classic heart attack that Light Yagami utilizes in the original series, she soon has to start thinking about more creative ways to kill those she puts in the book such as getting eaten by a toilet alligator, getting eaten by a toilet lion, and more. All while the classic anime's version of Light writing in the book plays out.

READ MORE: The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Debuts Bob's Burgers Crossover: Watch | The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Debuts Death Note Episode First Look: Watch | You Should Check Out The Simpsons' IT Tribute Episode

For those who were unable to catch the new Treehouse of Horror special as it aired with FOX, you can find the episode streaming with Hulu as soon as tomorrow when it becomes available. You can find the 33 other seasons of The Simpsons now streaming with Disney+, and can find Death Note's anime on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Peacock and many more services.

How do you feel about The Simpsons' first full dive into anime with this Death Note parody? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!