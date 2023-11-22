The Simpsons: Hit & Run Producer Says a Sequel Was Planned and Canceled: "It Was Sad"

The Simpsons: Hit and Run almost got a sequel, but the developers were left confused when it was canceled. There are few PS2 games as memorable as The Simpsons: Hit and Run. The game took one of the most popular entertainment properties at the time and combined it with one of the most promising video game genres: 3D open-world sandboxes. It was like Grand Theft Auto-lite, allowing you to drive chaotically through Springfield. Given how well it was received, a sequel seemed obvious, but for whatever reason, that never happened. Even 20 years later, fans are clinging on to the hope of a remake especially after seeing a fan remake which radically overhauls the game to make it much more modern while retaining its spirit.

With all of that said, we are now hearing the story of the Simpsons: Hit and Run sequel that should've been. On the MinnMax podcast, a bunch of ex-developers from Free Radical who worked on the original game reflected on the PS2 classic. When asked about a sequel, the group spoke with a bit of sadness. Producer John Melchior noted that the opportunity for Vivendi, the publisher of the first Hit and Run, to make more games was presented but they turned it down despite the success.

"The biggest crime was that Vivendi did not obtain the Simpsons licence, though they had an offer in. The Simpsons came back with an offer, five games for X amount of dollars, it was a really good deal, and Vivendi said no. After the success of Hit & Run."

And when asked why publisher Vivendi didn't accept the terms, Melchior made it clear he still wasn't sure. "I don't know. They did games like Cold Winter and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And to everybody's credit here, the sequel had airships, we had planes, we had lots to go on The Simpsons. This was going to be a franchise, no doubt in anybody's mind."

The Simpsons: Hit and Run sequel didn't get very far into development. The story was a mishmash of ideas that still needed to be sorted out, but it sounds like the scale of the game would've dramatically expanded with aircraft, the ability to tow vehicles, and more. EA would go on to make some Simpsons games, but the series hasn't had a new AAA video game since the late 2000s. Whether or not Disney will take advantage of the license to make a new Simpsons game anytime soon is anyone's guess. The TV series has had a fall from grace in the last decade or so with many saying it lacks the same punchy humor as its earlier seasons, but given it is as old as it is, it's still pulling in viewers and keeping some people entertained. Some of the developers on The Simpsons: Hit and Run want to see it make a return, but it's anyone's guess if that will ever actually happen or if it will be another gaming what if.