The Venture Bros. Movie Synopsis Released

The Venture Bros. is coming back for a special feature length movie to bring the long running animated series to an end, and now fans have been given the first idea of what to expect from the upcoming movie, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. One of the most shocking cancellations in Adult Swim's programming library was for The Venture Bros. as while fans had been waiting to see the follow up to Season 7 for a while, waiting a long period for new episodes had really become the norm for fans of the series.

Fortunately while The Venture Bros. was cancelled in the midst of production on a potential Season 8, Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment have brought back the series for a new feature film that will serve as the grand finale for the franchise overall. Titled The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, this new movie's synopsis has been released as well. With it teasing that things will be picking up right after that Season 7 finale.

What Is The Venture Bros. Movie About?

As detailed in a press release from Adult Swim, the synopsis for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart teases the new movie as such, "The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all."

The Venture Bros. movie also confirmed a returning cast featuring the likes of James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Alongside other confirmed additions such as Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart releases later this year. What are you hoping to see in the new The Venture Bros. movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!