The Venture Bros. Star Patrick Warburton Isn't Ready to Say Goodbye

It looks like the end is here, everyone. After a long run, Adult Swim is ready to bid farewell to The Venture Bros. If you did not know, the animated series will be wrapping this year with a long-awaited film, and it seems star Patrick Warburton is not ready to say goodbye.

Recently, the actor addressed the show's end during a chat with Paste Magazine. It was there the star talked about his long journey with Brock Samson, and Warburton admitted he is feeling torn up about leaving the character.

"Never," Warburton said when asked if he was ready to move on from Brock. "One year I decided to go to Comic-Con down in San Diego, and I decided to go as Shore Leave instead of Brock. I was with my son Shane, and he went as Shore Leave too, so we must have looked really kinky together. Nobody even recognized me; people were getting pictures thinking I was just a fan dressed as Shore Leave."

Clearly, Warburton is attached to Brock, and fans will gladly admit they feel the same. The bodyguard has been with The Venture Bros. since the beginning, and the character has gone through a lot. Soon, we will see Brock return to the screen in an epic finale, and the project is just one of several Adult Swim has undertaken with HBO Max. Not long ago, Aqua Teen Hunger Force made a comeback with a movie of its own, and now Warburton is preparing to welcome a Venture-approved flick sometime this year.

So far, HBO Max and Adult Swim have not settled on a release date for The Venture Bros. movie. However, a synopsis was released for the project when it was announced in 2021, so you can read up on the project here: "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."

