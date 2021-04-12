The Way of the Househusband Goes Viral for Its Unbelievably Bad Animation

✖

When it comes to the world of bad anime, shows can tank for any number of reasons. From the story to its characters, you can spot a bad series from a mile away, and that only becomes more obvious when terrible animation is brought into the fold. That is a lesson fans of The Way of the Househusband just learned the hard way, and you'll get why once you check out the show.

Over on Twitter, fans have started circulating some of the worst clips from the new Netflix anime, and it would be nice to call the reels disappointing. Despite having the power of Netflix backing it, The Way of the Househusband could do little to avoid the shoddy artwork of J.C. Staff.

OH HELL NAURR THIS ANIMATION IS TERRIBLE pic.twitter.com/zf6NVqxNmm — arooj (@GOJOT1TTIES) April 8, 2021

If you look at the reel above, you will see the problem in clear color. The Way of the Househusband looks more like a stilted powerpoint presentation than a fluid anime. The only movement found in this clip comes from clever panning, but the camera is not able to perform miracles. At the end of the day, The Way of the Househusband is messy, and that is that.

You can understand why fans are feeling let down by the anime, and they have little faith The Way of the Househusband will change. The show's first five episodes are all similarly static, and there is a second half yet to come. We can hope J.C. Staff gets its act together in time for the next installment, but we're not holding out breath. So if you happen to be a big fans of this hit comedy, well - you might just want to avoid its anime at all costs.

Have you checked out this newest Netflix anime? Do you think the critiques about the animation in The Way of the Househusband is fair...?