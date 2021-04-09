The Way of the Househusband Part 2 Announced for Netflix

✖

The Way of the Househusband has announced it will be receiving a second part with Netflix! Announced to be in the works last Fall, Netflix has finally released the anime adaptation for Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband. This manga has been picking up steam among international fans in the past year, so many were wondering what the anime adaptation could bring to the table. First responses seemed to be disappointed with the end result, unfortunately, but it seems that the release was popular enough to warrant a new batch of episodes soon!

Netflix Japan's official Twitter account has confirmed that The Way of the Househusband will be releasing Part 2 some time in the future. There's unfortunately no release date, episode order, or production information to coincide with this announcement, but you can currently catch up with the anime's first five episodes now streaming with Netflix if you wanted to see the new anime for yourself!

The cast for The Way of the Househusband includes the likes of Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu, Shizuka Itou as Miku, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou, Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torri, MAO as Gin, Jun Fukushima as Young Yakuza Lieutenant, Kimiko Saito as Town Chairperson, Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as Police Officers, and Hochu Otsuka as Old Man Yakuza Boss. Netflix officially describes The Way of the Househusband as such:

"Feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon", Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there's one person who's not happy about Tatsu's new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!"