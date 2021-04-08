The Way of the Househusband Debuts to Disappointing Reviews

✖

When it comes to anime, the medium is growing more popular by the minute, and audiences in the United States are backing much of its growth. From Demon Slayer to My Hero Academia, anime has become a massive hit, and Netflix has teamed up to make its own series. But as it turns out, its latest show The Way of the Househusband is failing to impress fans.

If you did not, Netflix earned rights to The Way of the Househusband after J.C. Staff optioned the manga for adaptation. The show went live starting today, and - well, fans are not terribly impressed.

Ok but why is the animation for Way of the Househusband like...that? It looks like a powerpoint presentation 🗿 pic.twitter.com/FE4vwqRrj5 — yuyu 💚 (@usagi_73) April 8, 2021

All you have to do is head over to Twitter or Reddit to find the issue. The Way of the Househusband is a hit manga, and its live-action drama was a success in Japan. Now, the only problem comes down to the animation. While the anime's script is on point, J.C. Staff is getting all the flack because of its shoddy animation.

It seems fans aren't loving the lackluster artwork, and it is hard to blame them. Some netizens have gone as far as to critique the show as a PowerPoint presentation which is pretty harsh. But unfortunately, J.C. Staff has received criticism like this in the past. One-Punch Man season two was lambasted for its animation a few years back.

Now, it seems The Way of the Househusband is the latest show to fall into this trap. You can give the miniseries a try for yourself over on Netflix, so it will be up to you to decide.

Will you be checking out this anime? Or will you be skipping out on The Way of the Househusband? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.