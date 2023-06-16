The Witcher TTRPG Addresses Future Content and Teases Gen Con Reveal

R. Talsorian Games' The Witcher TTRPG has been a bit quiet as of late, and fans have been wondering what's next for the game. R. Talsorian Games recently addressed that silence in a blog post, thanking fans for their patience. CD Projekt Red, the licensor for The Witcher TTRPG, is gearing up for multiple Witcher projects, and as a result, R. Talsorian's own plans have evolved. While they can't go into detail at the moment about what those plans are or what's specifically happening behind the scenes, R. Talsorian doesn't want to rush ahead to ensure consistency across the board. That said, they did tease that something new for the game is coming, and they hope to announce details at Gen Con. You can find the full post below.

"We know there's Witcher fans out there waiting for more content for The Witcher TTRPG and we also know you've noticed our relative silence on the game line. Thank you for your patience. The truth is, there are things happening behind the scenes but we can't talk about right now. As CD Projekt Red, our licensor, gears up for not one but multiple Witcher projects, our own plans have evolved. We need to keep step with them and not rush ahead, to ensure our lore matches their lore. To ensure a consistency across the Witcher universe," the post reads.

That being said, we are working on something new for the game and hope to announce more about it at Gen Con 2023 during the R. Talsorian Games Q&A seminar. And, since we know the vast majority of gamers can't attend Gen Con, we'll also announce it here on our site and via social media. Again, thank you for your patience, your support, and your love for the game."

Earlier this year CD Projekt Red revealed several new games on the horizon for The Witcher franchise, including a brand new trilogy that will be a new saga as well as a remake of the first Witcher game. The game was in pre-production in 2022, though CD Projekt Red hasn't revealed any additional details on the game or how far along it is.

Hopefully, we'll get more details on the next addition to The Witcher TTRPG at Gen Con, but the latest addition to the game is the A Tome of Chaos supplement. A Tome of Chaos brings new spells, rituals, hexes, and more to the game as well as additional magic items. You'll also find new rules for summoning spirits of the dead and expanded professions for Priests and Druids, and you can find the full description for A Tome of Chaos below.

"It's said that magic is equal parts art, chaos, and science. That it's a blessing, a curse, and progress itself. Through the notes of escaped Nilfgaardian Director of Magic, Glynnis var Treharne, you'll put that saying to the test, uncovering the secrets of the primal forces of magic. How will you use this primordial chaos, and how will it change you?

A Tome of Chaos is a supplement for the Witcher TRPG which gives you a number of new spells, invocations, rituals, and hexes as well as a collection of magic items, dark rituals, and magical miscellanea to take your game to new heights.

Featuring:

New Magic: Explore a library of new magic including: spells, invocations, rituals, hexes, signs, runes, glyphs, elixirs, and magic items.

Explore the Dark Arts: Bend dark forces to your will with rules for summoning the spirits of the dead, making deals with demons, and creating mutant monstrosities.

Priests, Druids, & the Gifted: Expand the boundaries of magic at your gaming table with the separate and expanded Priest and Druid Professions and new rules for granting mundane characters minor magical talents.

And More: Learn how magic is taught across the Continent, follow the stories of Director Var Treharne, and experience the dangers of Goetia in a gripping adventure.

What do you want to see next for The Witcher TTRPG?