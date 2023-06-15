Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 Episode Titles, Teases Revealed

Netflix's The Witcher returns for the first part of its third season on June 29th, and ahead of that release, we've gotten some teasers and info for the first couple of episodes that'll be available. As Netflix typically does, it dropped the episode titles for the season along with the graphics that usually precede each episode of The Witcher. Those graphics and the names of the episodes sometimes hold teasers for what's to come in each episode, so Netflix is asking fans to once again try and decipher what's being teased this time. Season 3 is the final one that'll feature Henry Cavill as Geralt, people may recall, a departure which has naturally been brought up already in the replies to these teases.

The first part of Season 3 will consist of five episodes, Netflix has confirmed. If you're wondering what everyone means by "first part" and "Volume 1," you may recall that it was said previously that The Witcher would follow in the footsteps of Stranger Things by splitting the new season into two parts. This thankfully won't leave people waiting too long for Volume 2, however, since the rest of the episodes are scheduled to drop on July 27th.

But for now, the teasers and episode titles for the first five episodes of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 can be found below: