Summer Game Fest is finally here and with it a brand new trailer for Netflix’s anticipated third season of The Witcher. Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier are all back in action for season 3, and their number one goal is to protect Ciri from an ever-changing and increasingly volatile continent. That leads them to Aretuza, but what is thought of as a safe haven, unfortunately, becomes a death trap in some ways, and we’ll see that play out throughout the season. The trailer teases all of these elements as well as a bevy of new monsters, more of the Geralt and Jaskier banter we adore, and Ciri really stepping into her own as a Witcher in training. You can watch the full trailer from Summer Game Fest below.

The continent has never been more unpredictable, and during Netflix’s Tudum event, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that will play a big part in season 3. “In so many ways, Season 3 is the culmination of what we’ve been building toward all along. We get to see everything on the Continent change, which is super exciting.”

While war has been teased in seasons 1 and 2, it will finally become a reality in season 3, and no one will leave unscathed. “War has been threatened for so long,” Jaskier actor Joey Batey said. “Finally we’re like, ‘Oh, god. It’s here.’ The epicness, the stakes for the Continent, in the macro sense, is huge. But the micro stakes are even bigger.”

Season 3 will also be Henry Cavill’s final season as Geralt of Rivia, though it won’t be the final season of the show. Stepping in for Cavill in the role will be Liam Hemsworth, who will pick up the role in season 4 and beyond. The show did recently get confirmed for season 5, so there seems to be quite a bit of Geralt’s adventure yet to be explored on the small screen.

On Instagram, Cavill passed the torch to Hemsworth and revealed the love he will always carry for the character. Cavill wrote, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.” You can find the official description for The Witcher season 3 below.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers;

instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

Season 3 will be split into two chapters, and the first chapter of five episodes will hit Netflix on June 29th. The second chapter, which will include the final three episodes of the season, will hit Netflix a month later on July 27th.

