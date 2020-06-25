The World Ends With You Is Getting an Anime Adaptation

It has been a long time coming, but The World Ends With You is ready to make a comeback. The popular Square Enix video game has been a favorite with fans for years. As you can imagine, many have wanted the title to expand into other mediums, so you can see why the fandom started buzzing when an anime of the game was announced today.

The information came courtesy of Twitter as an official page for The World Ends With You went live. The profile was made to promote an anime based on the franchise, and it linked out to an official website. It was there fans learned an anime is in the works, and its very first trailer will drop at the start of July.

In fact, The World Ends With You will air its first trailer as part of Anime Expo Lite. The annual convention is one of the biggest for anime worldwide, but it will take place online this year due to concerns about COVID-19. The two-day event will feature a host of panels, and it turns out one of them will debut the first trailer of The World Ends With You.

The World Ends With You anime announced by Square Enix Official websitehttps://t.co/BCtb7MANeN Announcementhttps://t.co/h0TY9mtBml pic.twitter.com/xZ8eadqZMN — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 25, 2020

Fans are thrilled about the news, but they are not wholly surprised by it. The rumor mill around the franchise began earlier this year when Anime Expo shared its program at for 2020. The cover, which was adopted for Anime Expo Lite, features the cast of The World Ends With You. Fans were immediately hyped to see the familiar faces on the cover, and chatter began soon after about an anime.

Now, it seems like the buzz was right as The World Ends With You is getting an anime. For now, fans will have to wait for its trailer to learn what studio is backing the show. But if Square Enix is helping back the show, it will be hard to fumble up!

How excited are you for this anime adaptation of The World Ends With You? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

