The World Ends With You Final Remix Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

The Nintendo Direct came out of nowhere, and no one was prepared; we love it. What’s even better than a surprise Direct presentation? Surprise announcements that even hardcore Nintendo fans couldn’t have predicted! The World Ends With You is one of the most beloved Nintendo games that you may have never played. It was a cult classic on the Nintendo DS, and saw an eventual re-release on mobile. Today, Nintendo revealed that The World Ends With You -Final Remix- will be hitting Nintendo Switch this year. Check out the trailer above!

For those of you who played the original on DS, you’ll be please to know that Nintendo has translated the touch-screen controls to this new Nintendo Switch version of the game. Additionally, it was revealed that players will be able to use controllers to play as well, though we’re not quite sure how that will work just yet. It’s possible that you’ll use the gyro sensors in your Joy-Con or Pro Controller for a point-and-click experience. I’m sure we’ll get more details later.

The most exciting part of the announcement by far was the revelation that we’d be getting some brand new story content. “The action-RPG will also include a sizable new scenario that gets right to the heart of the story,” according to the presentation. For anyone disappointed that we’re not getting an actual sequel, this is a bright side worth clinging to!

Don’t miss this one, folks. The World Ends With You is one of Square Enix‘s most cherished stories on any platform, and it’s something that younger gamers are very likely unfamiliar with. Please keep this on your radar, and check it out when it launches later this year! We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.