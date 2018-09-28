‘The World Ends With You’ Producer Hints At a Sequel

This holiday season will be a good one for Nintendo Switch owners, as they’ll finally be able to get their hands on The World Ends With You on their beloved platform. But according to the game’s director, there could be more from where that came from.

While speaking with Nintendo, game producer Tetsuya Nomura talked up a storm about the game, which makes its return to the scene after releasing 11 years ago for the Nintendo DS. “I’ve had a chance to attend various events in different countries during the 11 years following the release of The World Ends With You,” he said. “On many occasions, I have been interviewed by both the fans and the media, who have told me how much they want me to make a sequel for The World Ends With You. We’ve been looking for an opportunity, and there were a few times we tried to get started, but time passed without it ever coming to realization.”

It hasn’t always been an easygoing effort, according to Nomura. “There are a number of implications behind this Final Remix version. In addition to my intention of making this my last time working with the original game, I think this is the final chance for creating a path to the next step, which I’ve had ideas about since the first launch 11 years ago. Many thanks to everyone for supporting ongoing efforts.”

That’s not a confirmation by any means, but there’s a good chance that Square Enix will be paying close attention to sales numbers for The World Ends With You: Final Remix when it launches next month. And if it performs well, as many are expecting it to, that could line up Nomura and his team to finally make the sequel they always wanted.

He’s talked about it for several years now, and we know fans have been very patient in terms of seeing if it would come to fruition or not. Hopefully, this Switch release will be just the push it needs to make it happen. We certainly wish them the best of luck.

In the meantime, if you haven’t experienced The World Ends With You just yet, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. The game arrives on Nintendo Switch starting October 12.