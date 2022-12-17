Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan's Live-Action Series Hits New US Platform

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a live-action film in the past, with the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable getting its own movie in 2017, though ironically enough, the season that introduced Joestar fans to the mangaka Kishibe Rohan wasn't the only project created for the Stand wielder of Heaven's Door. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has been arguably the biggest spin-off of the fan-favorite franchise and the live-action television has surprisingly made its way to North America, though it might not be where you think.

Kishibe Rohan has been an interesting addition to the franchise that sprang from the mind of creator HIrohiko Araki, having no blood ties to the Joestars but arguably becoming the biggest supporting character in the series all the same. With his Stand Heaven's Door, Rohan has the ability to literally flip open someone's face as if it were a book, learning about their history while also being able to write instructions on the pages that they must follow. Whereas JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will typically see a major villain throwing a monkey wrench into the Joestars' lives, Rohan's adventures are far more supernatural in nature and see him tackle a variety of spooky threats.

Thus Spoke Amazon Rohan

The first two seasons of Thus Spoke Kishibe's live-action television series are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime, but if you also wanted to check out the anime adaptation, Netflix has the series as a part of its streaming library.

The first three episodes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan arrived on the streaming service, RetroCrush, earlier this year, meaning this arrival on Amazon Prime isn't the first time that the television series has hit the West. While Rohan hasn't appeared in the main JoJo series since the conclusion of Diamond Is Unbreakable, it definitely seems as though Araki has a soft spot for the manga artist.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to reveal some big news as a part of its upcoming Winter Magazine publication hitting Japan shortly, and even though Netflix brought the Stone Ocean to a close recently, the Joestars don't appear to be going anywhere.

Will you be checking out the live-action series focusing on Araki's favorite fictional manga artist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.