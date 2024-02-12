Studio Bones, the Team Behind My Hero Academia, to Release Special Docuseries

For 25 years now, Studio Bones has been testing the boundaries of anime. The company has overseen a number of hits since its creation including Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia. Now, the team at Crunchyroll is teaming with Bones to roll out a special docuseries, and it promises to unpack secrets behind the studio's top series.

According to Crunchyroll, it will begin streaming the docuseries Bones 25: Dreaming Forward starting February 25th. The four-part series will touch on a slew of Bones' most famous series. And with each part coming in at under 25 minutes, the documentary will be an easy watch for anime fans.

As for what the docuseries covers, four parts were filmed: The History of Bones, Style and Originality, Successful Adaptation, and Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones. Each episode will explore a different area of the Bones team, and of course, a number of special guests will appear. President Masahiko Minami will take part in the docuseries alongside creators like ONE, Kafka Asagiri, Shinichiro Watanabe, and more.

If you are not familiar with Studio Bones, the studio was founded in October 1998 by Miami, Hiroshi Osaka, and Toshihiro Kawamoto. The trio kicked off the studio by assisting Sunrise with Cowboy Bebop: Knocking' on Heaven's Door. Tragically, Osaka passed away in 2007 after a battle with cancer, leaving his co-founders to push Studio Bones into what we know today. From Mob Psycho 100 to Noragami and Space Dandy, Bones has a slew of impressive titles under its belt. It is known best for producing global hits like My Hero Academia as well as Wolf's Rain and both anime adaptations of Fullmetal Alchemist. Recently, the studio released Metallic Rouge, an original series that you can stream now over on Crunchyroll.

