Tokyo Ghoul Remake Rumors Flare Over New Website Domain

Tokyo Ghoul doesn't get half the respect it deserves. Created by Sui Ishida in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul remains one of the most gorgeous series to publish under Shueisha. The seinen title had few stumbles during its run, but sadly, the Tokyo Ghoul anime did not live up to expectations. For years, fans have begged for a Tokyo Ghoul redo, and rumors of a remake are flaring over a new website domain.

Over in Japan, the rumor began as netizens like Manga Mogura noticed a web domain update for Tokyo Ghoul. The domain name itself has yet to surface, but it appears tied to the 10th anniversary of Tokyo Ghoul ending. The original run closed in September 2021, and Tokyo Ghoul:re came on to the scene as a sequel later that year.

As you can imagine, any Tokyo Ghoul news is good for fans, and this big anniversary marks the franchise's biggest. The anime itself is even set to welcome its 10th anniversary as season one of Tokyo Ghoul ended in September 2014. This season was regarded as the show's best before Tokyo Ghoul √A threw off the fandom. The anime tried to course correct the original sequel with Tokyo Ghoul:re in 2018, but it seems the damage was done by then.

Given the gorgeous art Ishida inked for Tokyo Ghoul, several fan campaigns were made in recent years asking for an anime remake. Manga readers openly admit the adaptation Tokyo Ghoul got on screen failed to meet any expectations. With a slew of 10th anniversaries on the way, Tokyo Ghoul fans are buzzing about the chances of a remake. So hopefully, this web domain mystery resolves itself soon enough.

If you have not checked out Tokyo Ghoul, the manga was handled by Viz Media in English. You can check out its anime adaptations on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on Tokyo Ghoul, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way-except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body-eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own."

What do you think about this Tokyo Ghoul rumor? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!