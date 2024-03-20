Dandadan x Ghostbusters Collaboration Announced

Dandadan is on the radar as one of anime's most-anticipated titles. If you did not realize, the sci-fi shonen is making its way to televisions this year with a long-awaited anime. Now, the series is drumming up some spooky hype with the help of the Ghostbusters. And no, this is not some joke.

It turns out Dandadan has teamed up with the Ghostbusters to hype the live-action blockbuster. As you can see below, the anime brought its two leads into the world of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and they've been gifted proton packs for good measure.

Of course, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will go live well before Dandadan. The live-action sequel will make its debut in Japan on March 29th. As for Dandadan, the anime will not hit television until October 2024. But clearly, the team at Science Saru is wanting to promote Dandadan well before its launch.

For those not familiar with Dandadan and its supernatural angle, the series debuted in Shonen Jump+ under Yukinobu Tatsu in April 2021. The ongoing series is the perfect blend of supernatural comedy with a dash of romance. After all, the story follows two high school students named Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura. The former believes in ghosts while Ken is convinced aliens are real. The two make a bet with one another over which is right, and after a late-night adventure, the two are changed forever when they learn both creatures are real.

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, don't fret! You can check out the series on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

What do you think about this Dandadan crossover? Will you be checking out Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!