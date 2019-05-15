Tokyo Ghoul Creator Hunter x Hunter One Shot Re-Emerges

It’s a great thing when we can see two popular anime/manga series come together in unexpected ways. The popular anime series, Tokyo Ghoul, was created by Sui Ishida who decided to dip his pen into the popular Shonen Jump series, Hunter x Hunter. Deciding to focus on series antagonist Hisoka and a story from his past, the brief one shot was released a few years back but recently came back to the public eye thanks to an internet sleuth.

Hunter x Hunter is a series that focuses on the character of Gon, a young fisherman hoping to find his father by winning a “Hunter License”. The world of hunters, of which Gon’s father is part, allows those with a license to travel the world unrestricted, live outside of many of the laws, and generally live a life of notoriety and wealth. During the exam sessions, Gon comes into contact with the sinister Hisoka, a clown-ish like figure who is deadly serious during the trials with an ever expanding bloodlust.

Hisoka, managing to easily obtain his Hunter license, begins to grow an obsession over Gon, realizing that the young boy has the potential in becoming a worthy opponent in the future. The one-shot prequel shows Hisoka at a much younger age, developing his skills and experiencing the world of hunters first hand.

Just a reminder that Sui Ishida(Tokyo Ghoul mangaka) did a HxH one shot on Hisoka’s backstory a few years ago Go read it if you haven’t pic.twitter.com/LQSuejtDez — naps (@quarrellnaps) March 17, 2019

Hunter x Hunter has gone through several hiatuses during its manga run but its continued popularity is still on the rise. If you want to learn more about the playing card throwing villain Hisoka, this one shot is definitely a great place to start.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.