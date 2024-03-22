Tokyo Ghoul to Release All Episodes For Free

Tokyo Ghoul's first anime season arrived in 2014, meaning this year marks the tenth anniversary of the supernatural series. As Anime Japan approaches, fans have seen some interesting occurrences this week that a potential reboot might be on its way. To help celebrate the beloved franchise, Studio Pierrot has announced that it will be making all the episodes of Tokyo Ghoul's television projects free to watch.

Tokyo Ghoul has had several anime adaptations, but the legendary production house, Studio Pierrot, has helmed all of them. On top of Ken Kaneki's brutal tale, Pierrot has created the likes of Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Black Clover, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Bleach to name a few. In recent days, Pierrot stated that they were moving away from creating anime series that would be released weekly, instead looking to focus on projects that were released on an intermittent schedule. Anime Japan is taking place this weekend, which has fans wondering if Pierrot might be bringing Tokyo Ghoul back to the forefront.

Tokyo Ghoul For Free

Starting on April 5th, Studio Pierrot will be releasing all the episodes of Tokyo Ghoul for free on its YouTube channel. These installments include all 12 episodes of "Tokyo Ghoul", all 12 episodes of "Tokyo Ghoul √A", "Tokyo Ghoul OVA [JACK]", "Tokyo Ghoul OVA [PINTO]", all 12 episodes of "Tokyo Ghoul:re", All 12 episodes of "Tokyo Ghoul:re (final chapter)". Tokyo Ghoul's manga came actually came to a close in 2018, so it would be interesting to see if Sui Ishida was planning on weaving new stories in this universe to boot.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Tokyo Ghoul, its anime series are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the platforms describe the ghoulish adventures of Ken Kaneki, "Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way-except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body-eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own."

