‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Comes To An End With Its Latest Chapter

An era has come to an end in the world of seinen series. After nearly a decade, it looks like Tokyo Ghoul has come to a close once and for all.

So, beware! Spoilers can be found below for the final chapter of Tokyo Ghoul:re.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the folks at Studio Pierrot prepare for more Tokyo Ghoul anime, Sui Ishida is closing the book on the series. The latest issue of Weekly Young Jump houses chapter 179 of Tokyo Ghoul:re, and it brings the series to a close with one very touching author’s note.

“Thank you very much for your continuous reading and encouragement over the past 7 years! The last volume, volume 16, will be sold starting on July 19,” Ishida writes, nodding to when his manga will complete its publication in Japan.

As for the end itself, the final chapter is as meaty as you would hope. The 36-page beast reveals who the ‘Dragon’ arc ends following a lengthy hiatus. Tokyo was cleaned up after the Dragon was removed, but pockets of its Ghouls did hide underground. The CCG has since been replaced with a different organization called TSC, and its job is to protect mankind and ghouls alike from the leftover threat.

The final chapter checks in on every character imaginable, but there are several fans paid closer attention to. For one, the update follows Hide for the most part as he walks readers through a recovering Tokyo. With medication out to stave Ghouls’ hunger, mankind is finding its footing again, and Ken Kaneki is adjusting to a normal life. He and his wife Touka have happy ending after all with their adorable little girl. So, despite all the odds, Tokyo Ghoul went out with lots of joy and little gore.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Are you sad to see the end of Tokyo Ghoul? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!