‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Manga Hits Sales Milestone

It looks like Tokyo Ghoul is cruising along with its plans for global domination. New reports from Shueisha are out regarding the manga’s sales, and it has sold a solid number of copies.

However, the series has a long way to go if it wants to live up to Attack on Titan or even Bleach.

As reported by Anime News Network, Weekly Young Jump confirmed Tokyo Ghoul‘s new record sales number. Its most recent issue confirmed Sui Ishida’s Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul:re have sold 34 million copies worldwide – and that is just in print.

If you are wondering how Tokyo Ghoul‘s sale compare to its peers, the series is doing alright. The franchise, which debuted in 2011, has sold more than 3×3 Eyes but less than Saint Seiya. Tokyo Ghoul has outsold titles like Death Note and Kingdom which have 30 million sales each. The manga isn’t too far from overtaking Sailor Moon as the shojo title has 35 million in print worldwide as of right now.

Obviously, Tokyo Ghoul is far from hitting One Piece or Naruto. Eiichiro Oda’s iconic series has sold over 430 million copies worldwide while Naruto is sitting pretty at 240 million.

Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s rights in the U.S. lie with Viz Media. The publisher describes the latter series as such: “Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?”

If you are unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, then you can start catching up on the popular horror series right now. Tokyo Ghoul is set in an alternate reality where creatures known as ghouls exist. The horrifying monsters survive by consuming human flesh and live amongst humans in secret. The story follows a boy named Ken Kaneki after a date-gone-wrong leaves him a half-ghoul. Struggling to adapt to his new life, Ken tries his best to fit into ghoul society, keep his monstrous status hidden from humans, and reign in the insatiable hunger he has for flesh.

Are you caught up with Tokyo Ghoul‘s manga? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!