Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Shares Opening, Ending: Watch

Tokyo Mew Mew's big anime reboot Tokyo Mew Mew New has returned for Season 2 as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 has shared its opening and ending theme sequences to celebrate the premiere of the new episodes! The Spring 2023 anime schedule is now underway as fans are starting to see both new adaptations and the returns of some major franchises. The first of these big returns has premiered for the Spring as Tokyo Mew Mew New has finally come back with a new wave of releases.

Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 has officially debuted its first episode around the world and reunites the main cast at the center of the rebooted anime series. Their pop group Smewthie has reformed for the occasion and perform the new opening theme titled "Megamorphose," which you can check out in the video above. They also perform the new ending theme titled "Can-Do Dreamer," and you can check out the creditless sequence in the video below:

Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2: What to Know

If you wanted to catch up with the first season, and check out Season 2's new episodes alongside their debut in Japan, Tokyo Mew Mew New is now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the Tokyo Mew Mew reboot anime as such, "The scientists of the μ(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing super-human abilities. One of them, Ichigo Momomiya, awakens to discover she is armed with all the skills of a Iriomote cat. Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion, all the while hiding their thrilling double lives from friends and family."

The staff and cast from Tokyo Mew Mew New's first season returns for the new episodes and includes the returning likes of Yuki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding (Purin) Fong, Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara, Yuma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryo Shirogane, Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka, Kaori Ishihara as Masha, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche, Daiki Yamashita as Tart, Yuichiro Umehara as Pie, Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjo, Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida, Akira Ishida as Seiji Aizawa, and more.

