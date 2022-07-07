Tokyo Mew Mew New Goes Viral Over Its Most Depressing Update

Tokyo Mew Mew might not be one of the most popular anime series around, but the franchise was popular enough to return to the world of animation recently, with Studio Graphinica of Record of Ragnarok fame giving life to the original series. With the reboot of the franchise, it would seem that the series following a young girl that has been spliced with the DNA of an endangered feline has made an update that is quite depressing, leading to quite a bit of discussion online when it comes to the statistics that were revealed as a part of this sad figure.

In the first episode of the new series, the main character does some research when it comes to the number of animal species that are on the verge of extinction, seeing as how she will eventually be merged with the DNA of one of the said creatures. In the original anime adaptation that was released in the early 2000s, the protagonist Ichigo notes that there were 2500 species that were looking down the barrel of extinction, but now, with the series' comeback in the year 2022, the figure has been changed to 15,000, showing how much more dire things have become for certain species.

See below a side-by-side comparison of the original series and the new reboot, with the original being produced by Studio Pierrot of Naruto and Bleach fame, while the current series is the aforementioned Studio Graphinica:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this wild anime tale, Crunchyroll has offered the following description for Tokyo Mew Mew that has been given anime series and video games following the idiosyncratic protagonist:

"On her first date with the cutest boy in school, Ichigo Momomiya is zapped by a mysterious ray that scrambles her DNA with that of the endangered Iriomote wildcat. The next day, Ichigo discovers that she has developed the agility (and occasionally the ears and tail) of a cat, as well as the power to transform into a pink-haired superheroine, Mew Ichigo. She and four other girls – each endowed with the genes of a different "Red Data" animal, have been selected for the top-secret Mew Project, which aims to protect the Earth from an alien menace known as Deep Blue."

