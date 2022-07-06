Tokyo Mew Mew New Shares Magical Opening and Episode Count

Tokyo Mew Mew New has officially kicked off its rebooted anime run this Summer, and has not only revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for, but shared the magical opening theme sequence with its big premiere! The Summer 2022 anime schedule is one of the most stacked yet as there are many massive franchises making their return over the next few months with new episodes. This not only includes new seasons for longstanding franchises, but some big returns for major classic franchises such as Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's original Tokyo Mew Mew manga series from the early 2000s.

This new rebooted take on the series has finally premiered its first episode, and it's already a huge hit with fans. With the release of its first episode, the official website for the series confirmed that its big return will be lasting for 12 episodes as sold across three Blu-ray and DVD volumes in Japan. With the original series running for much longer, there's a good chance this reboot will too but it's far too early to tell. For now, you can enjoy the opening theme titled "Cat!! Shite SuperGirls" as performed by the series' main group, Smewthie. Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the reboot anime series, Tokyo Mew Mew New is now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the anime as such, "The scientists of the μ(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing super-human abilities. One of them, Ichigo Momomiya, awakens to discover she is armed with all the skills of a Iriomote cat. Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion, all the while hiding their thrilling double lives from friends and family."

Directed by Takahiro Natori for Yumeta Company and Graphinica studios, the cast for the series includes the likes of Yuki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding (Purin) Fong, Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara, Yuma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryo Shirogane, Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka, Kaori Ishihara as Masha, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche, Daiki Yamashita as Tart, Yuichiro Umehara as Pie, Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjo, Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida, and Akira Ishida as Seiji Aizawa.

How do you like Tokyo Mew Mew New's opening for its new anime series? Will this be enough episodes for its big anime comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!