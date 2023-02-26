Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Trailer, Poster Released

Tokyo Mew Mew New is on its way back! When April comes around, the series is slated to drop season two following its season one premiere last summer. Now, we have been given a first look at the new season, and the colorful teasers promise Ichigo will be the same as always in this comeback.

As you can see above, a trailer for Tokyo Mew Mew New season two has gone live, and it showcases all of our favorite heroines. A poster showcasing the cast was also released, so fans can look forward to meeting up with the gang soon enough. After all, season two is slated to premiere on April 4th in Japan.

If you are not caught up on the new Tokyo Mew Mew series, you can stream season one over on Hidive right now. As for the series as a whole, well – there is a lot of lore to catch up on if you want to become a Tokyo Mew Mew expert.

The series was created by Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi back in September 2000, and it helped reignite the industry's love for magical girl fun. The series got its first anime adaptation in 2002 which went on to inspire a full-blown media franchise. In the years since Tokyo Mew Mew has made several comebacks with sequels, and Tokyo Mew Mew New is the latest series to tackle the IP. So if you want to know more about Tokyo Mew Mew, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"On her first date with the cutest boy in school, Ichigo is exposed to a mysterious ray that meshes her DNA with that of the endangered Iriomote wildcat. She soon discovers that she has developed superhuman abilities and enhanced agility. Her new powers are put to the test when she leads a team with four other girls, each endowed with special abilities of their own. Together, they must now protect the Earth from an alien menace known as Deep Blue."

