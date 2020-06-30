Tokyo Revengers Delays Live-Action Film Due to COVID-19

Tokyo Revengers is one of the top-growing manga in Japan, but one of its big projects has hit a snag. Reports went live awhile back confirming an anime adaptation is coming for Ken Wakui's series, and that news came after a live-action adaptation was announced. But according to a new update, the live-action movie has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The news went live earlier today from Warner Bros. Japan. The company posted a note confirming the spread of COVID-19 has made it impossible to work on Tokyo Revengers (via ANN). The film has since been stripped of a release date, and Warner Bros. Japan promises to inform fans of a new date once it is decided.

As for the movie, it was expected to open in early October, but that is no longer the case. It hasn't in production since April when the project was put on hiatus. Now, Tokyo Revengers is delayed, so the cast and crew will have more time to perfect the adaptation.

(Photo: Kodansha Comics)

If you want to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below courtesy of Kodansha Comics. The anime for Tokyo Revengers is slated to drop in 2021, and it seems more than likely its live-action adaptation will be moved to next year as well.

"Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!"

