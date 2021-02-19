Tokyo Revengers Confirms Release Date

✖

Tokyo Revengers has confirmed its release date! Ken Wakui's popular science fiction infused delinquency story is one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall, but it won't be too long into the year before we get to see this new series in action. When it was officially confirmed to be in the works, it was slated for a Spring 2021 release. With the drop of its first trailer, Tokyo Revengers then narrowed down its window to April 2021. Now that we're closer than ever to April, the new anime adaptation has finally cemented the exact day it will launch in Japan.

Tokyo Revengers' official Twitter account has confirmed that the new anime series will be making its debut on April 10th. It will be debuting on a number of prominent TV stations in Japan, but unfortunately a licensing outside of Japan for North America or other regions has yet to be officially announced. But those announcements will pop up much closer to April if it indeed gets picked up.

Tokyo Revengers' new anime series will be directed by Koichi Hatsumi (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga) for LIDEN FILMS. Yasuyuki Muto (who worked with Hatsumi on Deadman Wonderland) will be writing the scripts, and Kenichi Ohnuki (Golden Kamuy) and Keiko Ota (Ace Attorney) will be designing the characters. The series' cast currently includes Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken).

The series was also set to get a live-action film as well, but production on that front had been delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.