Tokyo Revengers to End Next Month

Tokyo Revengers has a premise that makes it stand out within the anime medium, as a young time traveler finds himself attempting to save his girlfriend's life by venturing into his own past and attempting to prevent the merging of two powerful gangs. With the anime adaptation set to return early next year via a new season following the "Christmas Showdown Arc", the manga has announced that its story will be coming to an end next month as creator Ken Wakui wraps Takemichi Hanagaki's journey once and for all.

Following the manga's success, an anime adaptation was pretty much a given, though the series did have another feather in its cap in the form of its live-action feature-length film, which was released in 2021 thanks to Warner Bros Japan. A sequel has already been announced for the first foray to the silver screen, which will arrive next year, proving how this time travel anime franchise has managed to find popularity in a number of different avenues.

Tokyo Revengers' Official Twitter Account shared the big news with an ominous tweet that states that on November 16th, the manga series will come to an end, though the anime still has plenty of territory to cover before it can do the same:

If you have yet to dive into this wild time travel story, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and the following description might give you a better idea of what Takemichi is going through in the anime and manga:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life."

Are you sad to say goodbye to Tokyo Revengers? How do you think Takemichi's journey will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of time travel.