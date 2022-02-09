Tokyo Revengers Is Under Scrutiny Thanks to a Wild Plot Twist

Tokyo Revengers has been in print for some years now, but its recent boost in popularity came about when its anime debuted. With a special on the way, all eyes are on its gangsters to see how their turf wars play out. In the meantime, plenty of viewers have caught up with the Tokyo Revengers manga to satiate their curiosity, but a recent update has some fans ready to drop the franchise entirely.

The whole issue stems from Tokyo Revengers chapter 241. The release went live just recently, and it was there fans caught up on a flashback sequence. Readers were shown a moment from Senju’s past, and it was there Mikey’s craziest moment was revealed.

We already know the gang leader is dangerous, but he was serious even as a child. This is why fans were shocked when chapter 241 revealed that Mikey was the cause of Haru’s disfigurement, and it came out of nowhere. The new chapter not only made Mikey out of character by pursuing the attack, but it justified his actions with the weakest excuse. Tokyo Revengers implied the attack was prompted after Mikey tripped and broke a model airplane… and that is all.

As you can see below, fans are getting tired of Tokyo Revengers now that this chapter tipped them over the edge. Many have railed against this final arc since it began, and this absurd update hasn’t done much to disprove their point. Still, there are other fans who are preaching patience as they believe there is more to the story. Tokyo Revengers must have more sides to this story, after all, so we shouldn’t write off Mikey until we see this attack from other points of view.

What do you think about this latest twist? Does this revelation kill your interest in Tokyo Revengers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

A Solid Theory

tokyo revengers ended when draken died nothing makes sense in this final arc anymore — YUNJIN DAY (@toxicyuri3000) February 5, 2022

See You Never

Apparently it’s cool to hate on Tokyo Revengers now?

the less fans, the better though imo. keep leaving pls — ssuunnyy (@_notsuny) February 9, 2022

We’re Here For You

Hug It Out

Congratulations… I Think

Sounds Fake But Okay

Wait, What?

Oh No