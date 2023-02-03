Tokyo Revengers Sequel Drops New Trailer

Tokyo Revengers has one of the most unique stories in the anime world, focusing on a protagonist that is venturing into the past in an effort to stop the formation of a gang that will result in the death of the love of his life. With the anime adaptation's second season currently streaming on Hulu, the franchise became popular enough to warrant a live-action feature-length film, with not one but two sequels set to arrive in theaters in Japan.

The two films will both hit theaters in Japan later this year, with the first, "Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween Fate", arriving on April 21st, and the second, "Tokyo Revengers: Bloody Halloween: Decisive Battle," hitting the big screen on June 30th. With the series recently coming to a close in the pages of its manga, it has yet to be confirmed whether these new films will cover all the material from its source or if there may be even more sequels that are coming down the pike.

Tokyo Revengers 2 Trailer

You can watch the new trailer from Tokyo Revengers' live action adaptation below, as the films do a bang-up job of bringing some of these anime characters to life, though a North American release for these movies has yet to be confirmed at present:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this time travel epic, the original publishers of the Tokyo Revengers manga, Kodansha, released an official description of the series:

"Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!"

Do you think these live-action anime adaptation sequels will one day hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of time travel.