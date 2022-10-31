Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer, Poster Released

Tokyo Revengers has become one of the hottest series in anime, and of course, all eyes are on season two right now. Following its premiere in April 2021, Liden Films got to work on season two and promised the show would make a comeback before long. Now, season two is just months out, and a trailer-poster combo for the release has gone live.

As you can see above, Tokyo Revengers posted a trailer for season two ahead of its January 2023 launch. The clip showcases all of our favorites like Takemichi Hanagaki, Mikey, and more. So as you can imagine, the hype for season two is only getting bigger.

READ MORE: Tokyo Revengers Crosses Manga Milestone Ahead of Season 2 | Tokyo Revengers Spin-Off Shares Release Date

Of course, a poster was also released for Tokyo Revengers season two. The key visual, as you can see below, highlights the series' top characters. So if you need to brush back up on Tokyo Revengers, you have a good bit of time to do so.

The Return of Tokyo Revengers

After all, Tokyo Revengers can be watched right now in its entirety. The show is airing on Crunchyroll, and as for its manga, the U.S. license is split between Kodansha USA and Seven Seas Company. So for those wanting more details on the series, you can read up on it here:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life."

What do you think about this first look at Tokyo Revengers season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.