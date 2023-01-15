Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Debuts Ending: Watch

Tokyo Revengers is now working its way through Season 2 of the anime as part of the very packed schedule of new anime releases for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the second episode of the series has officially debuted its ending theme sequence! Following the massive cliffhanger at the tail end of the anime's first season, the series has returned with the Christmas Showdown arc of Ken Wakui's original manga series. With the first episode of the new season only featuring the newest opening, now the anime has dropped its newest ending theme in full.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc introduces two new members of the Shiba family as they play huge roles in the second season of the series. That means that they are also the stars of the newest ending theme sequence as well. With an ending titled "It might be painful, but I still love it," as performed by TUYU, you can check out the creditless version of the newest theme for Season 2 below:

How to Catch Up With Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Tokyo Revengers' new season is only a couple of episodes into its run, so now is the best time to catch up with the anime before it continues further. You can find the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the second season is exclusively available with Hulu in the United States and streaming with Disney+ internationally. As for what to expect from the series, they tease Tokyo Revengers' new season as such:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against 'Black Dragon,' the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil..."

How do you like the newest ending theme for Tokyo Revengers? How does it compare to the first season's themes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!