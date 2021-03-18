Toonami Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Fans
Toonami is one of the go-to places for anime in the United States, and its history goes back quite a long way. While the industry has embraced streaming in the last decade, most fans found their first anime on the old small screen. As such, Toonami was the place most fans gravitated towards, and fans are geeking out in a big way since the late-night program just turned 24 years old.
And yes, you read that right. Toonami is just a year away from its quarter anniversary, and netizens are celebrating the big milestone on social media with others.
As you can see in the slides down below, Toonami celebrated its 24th anniversary on March 17. The show first went live back in 1997, and it began as an action-animation block focused on shows of all origins. By the time the show hit its stride in 1999, anime pushed ahead with its recognizable lineup. During this era, the program pushed ahead with series like Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Voltron, and more.
Toonami carried forward its heyday until 2008 when the anime program was cancelled. Fans pleaded for the anime block to return until it did so in 2021 as a late-night program. Now, Toonami is thriving with a slew of top-tier shows like My Hero Academia, and fans continue to tune in for TOM as his journey through anime continues.
Still Got It
24 years ago today Toonami first aired on tv. Thanks for the memories and as a fan that still watches cheers to 24 more years! pic.twitter.com/PT3PZAiZGd— ジョナサン・ムノス (@LordMunoz__) March 17, 2021
Good Old Days
The First Toonami Line up from March 17th, 1997
24 years pic.twitter.com/2shqw8hnq7— 💦Hydrated Soul on One Piece episode 16💦 (@DashingSoulJay) March 17, 2021
A Big Change
March 17, 1997
24 years ago, a new block on @cartoonnetwork debuted with the armored host Moltar. From that day forward, the world of cartoons was never the same.
Happy birthday, #Toonami! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/6CVcn6eBxy— Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) March 17, 2021
To the Faithful
Hi Toonami Faithful: thank you for 24 years of keeping the fan train running. From 2005 to 2008, I herded tapes & archived elements for the block; from 2013 to present, I have voiced your SARA. Thank you for your energy, light, community, and kindness.— Dana Swanson (@danaswanswan) March 17, 2021
Waiting Until 48
Man, Toonami basically shaped my childhood and the fact that it’s still around for my kids to enjoy when they’re old enough is amazing. Blows my mind that it’s been 24 years, too. Here’s to another 24!— yeetwood m̴̫̗̤̻̉̑a̶̧͕̼̫͑̂̂č̶̢̛͙̠́̕͠ (@dalevislives) March 17, 2021
Giving That Throwback Energy
This is how TOONAMI looked when I first started watching. #TOONAMI24 🎥🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/KlzwaECSiq— Jay (@Jay_3085) March 17, 2021
A Gentle Introduction
This was how I was introduced to anime. Now, we live-tweet it with a squad and keep it trending on Saturday nights! Happy Birthday, Toonami! 🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/2eCP7qzLUG— MeliJay AKA BeatlesLover🎶 (@MeliMando_24) March 17, 2021
Shine On
Toonami has come a long ways. From showing DBZ to Attack on Titan, and even airing Miyazaki films. Stay gold— Chase Miller⏳🕊 (@Winfield_24) March 17, 2021