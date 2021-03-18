Toonami Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Fans

Toonami is one of the go-to places for anime in the United States, and its history goes back quite a long way. While the industry has embraced streaming in the last decade, most fans found their first anime on the old small screen. As such, Toonami was the place most fans gravitated towards, and fans are geeking out in a big way since the late-night program just turned 24 years old.

And yes, you read that right. Toonami is just a year away from its quarter anniversary, and netizens are celebrating the big milestone on social media with others.

As you can see in the slides down below, Toonami celebrated its 24th anniversary on March 17. The show first went live back in 1997, and it began as an action-animation block focused on shows of all origins. By the time the show hit its stride in 1999, anime pushed ahead with its recognizable lineup. During this era, the program pushed ahead with series like Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Voltron, and more.

Toonami carried forward its heyday until 2008 when the anime program was cancelled. Fans pleaded for the anime block to return until it did so in 2021 as a late-night program. Now, Toonami is thriving with a slew of top-tier shows like My Hero Academia, and fans continue to tune in for TOM as his journey through anime continues.

