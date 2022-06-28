Toonami Teases Its Plans for Classic Anime Lovers

The co-creator of Toonami, Jason DeMarco, hasn't been shy about the fact that the popularity of anime, in general, has thrown a monkey wrench into how the Cartoon Network programming block operates. DeMarco, for example, stated that the likes of Demon Slayer and Mob Psycho 100 most likely wouldn't be making a comeback thanks to the heightened cost associated with licensing these popular animes. During a recent question and answer session, DeMarco noted that the loss of more modern anime might have Toonami deciding to venture back into the past with some classic anime series.

As it stands, Toonami is currently playing a combination of original series as well as major anime franchises, with the likes of Primal, Naruto: Shippuden, One Piece, and Attack on Titan helping to round out the roster of the Adult Swim block. With the programming block helping to introduce scores of viewers to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Tenchi Muyo years following their initial premiere dates, perhaps Toonami is looking to do the same with some new series, as one fan questions whether or not classic anime such as Speed Racer and Slayers might be given the chance to be added to the library of shows.

Jason DeMarco took to his Official Twitter Account to answer a number of fan questions, with one leading him to reveal that the possibility of Toonami airing some classic anime series has grown in recent days, thanks in part ot the high costs of licensing some of the biggest anime franchises running today:

Because of the recent consolidation in the anime market we are looking at, among other things, airing classic shows Toonami never had a shot at before. — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) June 26, 2022

Toonami might not be able to add the likes of Demon Slayer and Mob Psycho 100 to its roster as we speak, but the Cartoon Network programming block is continuing to dive into the realm of original series. With the block already releasing series such as Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation, other originals such as Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Housing Complex C, and FLCL to name a few are also on the way. As it stands, Toonami is confirmed to continue into 2023.

What classic anime series would you love to see return to Toonami in the future? What anime series did Toonami introduce you to over the years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Toonami.