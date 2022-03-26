Toonami Reveals First Look At New Aesthetic

Toonami has long been one of the premier spots for anime fans to be introduced to new series, with the programming block recently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary of hitting Cartoon Network. With Toonami dipping its toes into original anime series while continuing to air some of the biggest series in the medium including the likes of Naruto, Attack on Titan, and more, it seems as though the platform is set to receive another makeover as the new aesthetic has been revealed.

To help celebrates its twenty-fifth year, Toonami announced that it was working on two new surprising projects, the first being two new seasons of the classic anime franchise, FLCL, which will arrive in the forms of FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze. The second project announced for this important year is Housing Complex C, which will be a completely original anime series that has released a trailer that definitely hints at the horror that the series will be focused on. Needless to say, it seems as though Toonami is planning for the long haul on Cartoon Network as it continues to dive into the world of anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jason Demarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, used his Official Twitter Account to share the new logo for Toonami, though we have yet to see if this change will also affect Tom, the long-running robot host of the programming block:

https://twitter.com/Clarknova1/status/1507455673331859457?s=20&t=HlzeZFKENQNZBuT3P7sA4g

Toonami has gone through quite a few changes over the years, with the first host of the block actually being a Space Ghost villain named Moltar. Eventually, the antagonist was given way to T.O.M., the robot that we would come to know voiced by Steve Blum, who would be given a number of modifications throughout the years as Toonami’s roster of series would change alongside him. With Toonami becoming a part of Adult Swim, the streaming service is venturing into some wild new territory and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere on Cartoon Network any time soon.

What do you think of Toonami’s new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Toonami.