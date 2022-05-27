Top Gun: Maverick Finds Its Own Anime Pilot in New Poster

✖

Top Gun: Maverick is poised to be one of this summer's top movies, and its team is getting ready to bring Tom Cruise back into the air. With the sequel's release on the horizon, the marketing machine is churning out new Top Gun content by the day, and it seems Japan just got its own special promo. After all, an international poster for the sequel has gone live, and it introduces an anime pilot to Cruise's on-screen team.

The piece comes courtesy of Uma Musume as the anime struck a crossover deal with Top Gun: Maverick. As you can see below, the Japanese poster brings one of the anime's stars into the clouds. Mayano Top Gun looks natural in her aviator gear, and for fans of Uma Musume, this tie-in should come as little surprise.

After all, Mayano is named after Top Gun, and the horse girl always has a need for speed. The anime even gifted the girl slang found in the film such as "You copy?" along with a general love of flying. Now, Cruise's big sequel has given Mayano the chance to show off her Top Gun love, and this tie-in poster proves as much.

For those wanting to see Top Gun: Maverick, the Hollywood blockbuster is set to debut stateside on May 27th. You can find the sequel's full synopsis below for more details:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose.""

What do you think of this special new poster? Are you a fan of Hollywood's recent anime collaborations?