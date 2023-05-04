Total Drama Island Revival to Feature Same-Sex Couple

Total Drama Island is working towards a comeback, and netizens are ready to revisit the laidback series. Not long ago, it was announced Total Drama Island was being brought back to life with a revival, and writer Terry McGurrin was quick to jump on the project. Now, the comedian is opening up about the revival, and McGurrin wants everyone to know how much he loves this show's same-sex romance.

Taking to social media, McGurrin shared the lovely post with fans who wanted an update on the revival. It was there the writer said Total Drama Island will have its first openly gay character and same-sex romance when it launches.

"I love that we have our first openly gay character. Love that we have our first same-sex romance. Love that fans have shipped so many same-sex couples from current/previous seasons and share their art and theories! You're all so creative and awesome," McGurrin shared.

As you might imagine, fans were thrilled to hear the news as many in the LGBTQ community created ships with the Total Drama Island gang. Now, it looks like Bowie and Raj will get to experience that love for real with fans. McGurrin went on to answer a few questions about Total Drama Island as fans replied to their tweet, and it was there the writer said they'd love to bring other LGBTQ characters into the series.

"I very very much want a trans/non-binary character in the next season we write! That would be so amazing," they shared.

Now if you are not familiar with Total Drama Island, you should know the animated comedy began in 2007 and ran for a year before closing. The simple show has since gained a cult following. Its resurgence prompted a revival of Total Drama Island at Cartoon Network, and work went down on the project some time ago. Now, fans are waiting on word of a release date, so here's to hoping we will get to meet up with the gang soon!

If you need to binge Total Drama Island ahead of its revival, no sweat! You can find digital copies of the season available through retailers like Amazon. As for those who prefer streaming, Total Drama Island is available on Netflix right now!

Will you be tuning into Total Drama Island when its revival goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.