Beyblade X Anime Trailer Released: Watch

You ready to let it rip? If so, then Beyblade has just the thing for you. This year will mark the debut of a new Beyblade anime, after all. So if you want to check out what this new series has in store, you can check out its first trailer below!

As you can see, the trailer for Beyblade X is live, and it has been released ahead of the show's debut in Japan. The series is slated to go live on October 6th in Japan, and its production is being overseen by OLM. The studio has a long history with anime as many will know, and most casual fans will know OLM for its work on the Pokemon anime.

Now, OLM is ready to tackle Beyblade's new promotional anime. The series features tons of powerful Beyblades, so collectors can ogle their favorite weapons on the small screen. When Beyblade X goes live, the anime will feature an opening track by ONE OK ROCK titled "Prove". As for its opening, Aespa is overseeing the single "Zoom Zoom" for the series.

For those unfamiliar with the Beyblade anime, you should know this series is far from the first to step out. The first Beyblade anime dates back to 2001 as Madhouse launched a colorful series based on the hit toy. This original anime run nabbed global attention as Beyblade was brought to America, and the franchise went on to spawn other anime projects. Beyblade X is the most recent anime spin-off to come around but others include Beyblade Burst, Beyblade: Metal Saga, and more.

As for Beyblade overall, the franchise began in 1999 with a set of toys by Takara Tomy. The spinning-top toys encouraged kids to collect various tops and compete in battle tournaments. Even after all of these years, Beyblade is still hugely popular, and its fourth series launched in July 2023.

What do you make of this new Beyblade anime? Have you checked out any of the franchise's shows before now? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!