Transformers: War for Cybertron has given the first look at Nemesis Primal! The Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures Transformers animated series will soon be bringing its huge trilogy to an end with the release of Kingdom in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and not only is it exciting because it will feature the return of characters from the Beast Wars: Transformers franchise, but it will be picking up from the events of the second phase of the trilogy, Earthrise, that teased some potential darkness in Optimus Prime's future. There just might be a mix of the two coming our way as well.

The final few episodes of Earthrise showed Optimus Prime a potential future in which he becomes a much darker version of himself, Nemesis Prime, and now we have gotten our first look at Optimus Primal's darker variant, Nemesis Primal, as well. Ben's World of Transformers reports that a new "World's Collide" 4-pack is coming our way from Hasbro, and one of the figures being offered is Nemesis Primal himself. Check it out:

The figures will be hitting shelves soon to coincide with the release of Kingdom on Netflix, and while this is no confirmation that Nemesis Primal will be appearing in the upcoming season, it's yet another reason to keep an eye on Beast Wars' big animated return when it finally debuts. Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom is currently scheduled to debut on Netflix worldwide on July 29th, and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the season here.

Netflix officially describes the series as such, "Having crash-landed on Earth, the Autobots and Decepticons are confronted by two rival Cybertronian factions from a future that their conflict has inadvertently created, as the heroes and villains of the classic BEAST WARS: TRANSFORMERS series make their WAR FOR CYBERTRON debut.

Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing Allspark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron’s future?"

What do you think of this first look at Nemesis Primal? What are you hoping to see from the Beast Wars' crew return with Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!