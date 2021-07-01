Netflix Debuts New Clips of Upcoming Transformers Series

The upcoming season of Transformers: War For Cybertron is introducing a crossover that many fans of the Autobots and Decepticons believed would never happen, with the first generation of robots dropping face-first into the world of the Maximals and Predacons first introduced in the legendary animated series known as Beast Wars. With the latest chapter of the brand new Transformers series set to arrive next month, Netflix has released a new compilation clip for the animated series of the summer that gives us a better look at the crossover between the Autobots and Maximals that will shake the world of Transformers.

Kingdom isn't the only place that we'll see the two worlds of the Transformers meet, with the next live-action feature-length film titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which will see the return of the Autobots, coming into contact with a new iteration of the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal who will be voiced by the legendary actor Ron Perlman. While details about the story of the film are few and far between at this point, it's clear that the film franchise is deciding to dive further into the lore of Cybertron that has just scratched the surface for the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

(Photo: Netflix)

In the first two seasons of Transformers: War For Cybertron, the original events of the Transformers' lore were changed astronomically, detailing the early days of the battle between the two factions of sentient robots battling for supremacy. Adding in a pinch of time travel and incorporating numerous characters from the sprawling landscape of the popular franchise, the series has been able to explore some surprising territory, so it's no surprise to see the Autobots coming into contact with their animalistic descendants.

The Transformers were first introduced to the world of pop culture in 1984, being introduced with an animated series as well as a toy line that depicted the likes of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and their respective forces. With several live-action films under their belts, countless comic books, animated series, and more, it seems as if the denizens of Cybertron won't be going anywhere any time soon.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the upcoming crossover between the OG Transformers and the robots of Beast Wars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and robots in disguise.