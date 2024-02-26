Trigun Vash With Punsisher Cross Funko Pop Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a good time to be a Trigun fan with the recent Trigun Stampede reboot being a hit with fans and critics. What's more, Funko recently debuted the second round of Pops inspired by the franchise as part of their weekly reveals. The collection includes a deluxe Vash with Angel Arm, Nicholas D. Wolfwood with Punisher and more. Today, they finally released the Vash the Stampede with Punisher Cross Funko exclusive that was the final holdout of that wave. You can grab one here at the Funko Shop now.

From the description: "Space-travelling gunman, Vash the Stampede, is on a mission to piece together the fragments of his memory. Help this exclusive Pop! Vash with Punisher Cross achieve his goal while evading the bounty hunters on his tail by offering him safe harbor in your Trigun collection."

Below you'll find a list of the Wave 2 Trigun Funko Pops complete with pre-order links. You'll also find details on wave 1, which included Knives, Meryl Stryfe, Vash, Milly Thompson, and Wolfwood.

If you haven't been keeping up with Trigun since its big comeback, we cannot recommend the anime's reboot enough. The series features some of the industry's best CG animation to date, and Nightow helped guide the anime's story alongside writer Shin Okashima. Trigun Stampede recently brought its first season to a close, and you can catch them on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more details on the reboot, you can find the synopsis for Trigun Stampede below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."