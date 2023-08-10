Trigun Stampede Cosplay Sins With Wolfwood

One of the biggest supporting characters introduced in Trigun has been Nicolas D. Wolfwood, the wandering priest who turns out to be anything but. In the original iteration of the series, Wolfwood's demise remains one of the most tragic in the history of anime but the latest anime, Trigun Stampede, hasn't seen Nicolas suffer the same fate. Alive or dead, Wolfwood remains a popular anime character all the same with new takes on the character making their way into the real world thanks to spot-on cosplay.

Wolfwood might not be a "Plant" like Vash The Stampede and his brother Knives are, but the "priest" has managed to hold his own in plenty of fights in Trigun's history. Like so many other characters that wandered into Vash's adventures, Wolfwood's past is quite a tragic one, being raised in an orphanage and given wild abilities on the Planet Gunsmoke. To help add to his aesthetic as a preacher, Wolfwood carries a giant cross on his back which is actually a giant weapon of its own, effectively transforming into a giant gun that Nic is able to use in the heat of battle. Wolfwood's slick design and cool-as-ice character make him a character that will continue to appear in the cosplay world for quite some time.

Trigun's Wandering Preacher

While the first season of Trigun Stampede came to an end, Studio ORANGE has promised that Vash the Stampede will get a proper send-off. Touted as Trigun Stampede's Final Phase, the animation studio has yet to reveal when we will witness the Planet Gunsmoke's grand finale. As was hinted at in the initial episodes, it seems that a few manga characters that haven't been animated before will appear in the Final Phase.

Studio ORANGE worked with the creator of Trigun, Yasuhiro Nightow, in animating this new take on Vash The Stampede and his world. At present, the mangaka hasn't revealed if he might create new chapters of the manga series but there would be more than a few fans that would love to see the return of Gunsmoke on the printed page.

What do you think of this fresh take on Nicolas D. Wolfwood? Do you think Wolfwood will actually make it out of Trigun Stampede alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.