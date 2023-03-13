Trigun Is About to Sell Vash's Iconic Red Coat IRL

Trigun is one of those classic anime series you owe it to yourself to watch. Recently, that mission became a bit easier as series creator Yasuhiro Nightow teamed up with Studio Orange to reimagine the sharp-shooting shonen. Vash the Stampede is back, and the hero has never looked better. And if you ever wanted to look like him, well – Trigun Stampede is about to release a version of Vash's coat for fans to rock.

The update comes from Toho Animation and Super Groupies over in Japan. As it turns out, Vash from Trigun has inspired a special collaboration with the clothing brand. His iconic red jacket has been given a modern makeover by Super Groupies and will hit shelves soon. Oh, and the anime-inspired attire will not be the only Trigun Stampede piece released.

As it turns out, Wolfwood and Knives are getting their own pieces at Super Groupies. Trigun Stampede is releasing its own version of Wolfwood's watch while Knives has inspired a hip pouch with space grey material. According to Super Groupies, this collection will be very limited, so pre-orders are encouraged if you live in Japan. And as for fans stateside or elsewhere outside of Japan, no word has been given on international availability. There is no promise this line will be released outside of Japan, so Trigun fans may want to explore routed shipping services.

If you have not been keeping up with Trigun since its big comeback, we cannot recommend the anime's rebook enough. The series features some of the industry's best CG animation to date, and Nightow helped guide the anime's story alongside writer Shin Okashima. Currently, Trigun Stampede has 10 episodes to its name, and you can catch them on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more details on the reboot, you can find the synopsis for Trigun Stampede below:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

