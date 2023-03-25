Trigun Stampede Announces "Final Phase"

Trigun Stampede has brought its first batch of episodes to an end and with it, we were given a closer look in the past lives of Vash The Stampede and his nefarious brother Knives. With a dozen episodes in the tank, Studio ORANGE isn't quite done with the series that followed the Sixty Billion Double Dollar outlaw as the anime studio has announced that a "Final Phase" is in the works. While the series has never quite confirmed whether it is a prequel or a full-on reboot, the newest trailer gives us a Vash who looks a little closer to his original design.

While many Trigun fans discussed the changes to Vash The Stampede's design in this new anime adaptation, many also discussed whether the shift to a more CG style was a benefit or hindrance to the new take on the desert planet. In a previous discussion in 2022, animator Katsuhiro Takei explained how the use of the new style came from a desire to try something new while maintaining the spirit of the original anime series that was produced by Studio Madhouse. Specifically, the animators at ORANGE saw the original manga and the first anime adaptation as "masterpieces" and felt that they needed to branch out in order to differentiate this new anime series from what came before.

Trigun Stampede: The Final Phase

At present, ORANGE hasn't revealed how many episodes will constitute this "Final Phase" and/or when we can expect the return of Vash The Stampede. What the production house did offer was a new trailer and poster that hints at the idea that Trigun Stampede might be bringing Vash closer to his original look, along with sporting a bounty that matches his first foray. With the first anime series housing twenty-six episodes, the new series still has some catching up to do if it wants to hit the same heights.

Trigun Stampede can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and if you have yet to check out the new iteration of Vash The Stampede, here's the official description of the show, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."