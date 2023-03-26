Trigun Stampede's Season Finale Makes the Prequel One of Anime's Best
Trigun Stampede came to television weeks ago and had an entire fandom's expectations put upon it. With help from series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, Orange Studio put a team together capable of retelling Trigun in all its glory. This week, Trigun Stampede brought its first season to an end, and the Internet is rightfully gobsmacked by how good the prequel was.
If you were not keeping up with Trigun Stampede, well – now is the time to catch up with everything. The series went live at the start of 2023, and Nightow promised the CG anime would give an all-new take on Trigun. Filled with unseen flashbacks and new character profiles, the new anime was ambitious to say the very least. Of course, this means some fans were hesitant to stay with Trigun Stampede, but Orange's emotional take on the franchise won more over than it lost.
That is why the season finale of Trigun Stampede this week left social media reeling. From its heartbreaking twist with Nai to its stunning CG animation, "High Noon at July" set the stage for a true Trigun renaissance. The new series confirmed its prequel roots with the reveal of Vash's infamous $$60 billion bounty, and there's more to come. Even between all the action, Trigun Stampede pushed out a compelling character-driven story in its 12 episodes. And according to fans, the anime's last few episodes are all worth sobbing over.
Thankfully, there is more of Trigun Stampede to come. Anime Japan confirmed as much this past weekend as it was there Orange announced the anime is not over. A new season is in the works, and Trigun Stampede called the update its final phase. So far, we have no idea when Orange will be ready to out this follow-up, but Trigun fans are used to waiting. They kept patient for years after the original Trigun anime ended in 1998. And if you were one of the few who abandoned Trigun Stampede at a few episodes in, well – we cannot recommend giving it another go enough.
Love to See It
Trigun Stampede episode 12. Grandiose finale. The climactic fight between Vash and Nai. The soundtrack. Vash's OG hair. The bounty raised to $$60 billion. Milly Thompson mentioned. Season 2 confirmed. All is right with the world. #TRIGUN pic.twitter.com/nEPRHoHQbu— Emka (@Deformed_Monkey) March 26, 2023
From Top to Bottom
Oh my god what a finale of trigun stampede, i'm mindblown
The build up, the action, the direction, the intensity, the voice acting, the SOUNDTRACK. On e of the absolute best episodes of the year yet, nai was an incredible antagonist and his VA needs an award for such performance pic.twitter.com/pz3EllEMbb— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) March 25, 2023
An Orange Masterpiece
TRIGUN STAMPEDE finale was phenomenal. The art & animation, ost choices and even voice acting performances were all perfect. Studio Orange really outdid themselves🥲 pic.twitter.com/ExXQlhpjEM— Ferdz (@aniFerdz) March 26, 2023
A Solid Sendoff
⚠️ TRIGUN STAMPEDE spoilers
I’ve been watching a LOT of stuff lately, but really blown away by the Trigun finale, especially this fight scene that was so beautifully animated. 😍
Really looking forward to the next season. pic.twitter.com/AP6Xus7OgU— Megan Portorreal (@meganportorreal) March 26, 2023
Need Season 2 ASAP
Trigun stampede's finale was a work of art. The story fits in perfectly to the possible season 2. pic.twitter.com/c033RdwRox— Kaptan-Dest (@DestroyerKaptan) March 25, 2023
Trigun Stampede Is Too Good
Trigun Stampede's season finale may be the peak of CGI anime, fantastic work and for nostalgic people there's a hair plot twist 👀 pic.twitter.com/nusHIHSNT6— MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) March 26, 2023
A Wild Ride
Trigun Stampede
I had my doubts when I started this but I'm very much impressed with this semi-prequel/re-imagining of Trigun. Yeah, it's different but it's also the closest thing to a faithful adaptation of the source material.
4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/smbwQU2g5y— Admiral Muffin (@Admiral_Muffin) March 26, 2023
Crying BRB
HELLOOO???!! THIS IS NOT OKAY HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO “LOVE & PEACE” IN THESE CONDITIONS
all jokes aside, 10/10 prequel.— Lisa ☘️ vijay enthusiast (@lisa_grdjc) March 26, 2023
totally made me mentally ill, i shed so many tears and i wholeheartedly recommend it #TRIGUN pic.twitter.com/RNLw2JHmE3