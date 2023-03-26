Trigun Stampede's Season Finale Makes the Prequel One of Anime's Best

Trigun Stampede came to television weeks ago and had an entire fandom's expectations put upon it. With help from series creator Yasuhiro Nightow, Orange Studio put a team together capable of retelling Trigun in all its glory. This week, Trigun Stampede brought its first season to an end, and the Internet is rightfully gobsmacked by how good the prequel was.

If you were not keeping up with Trigun Stampede, well – now is the time to catch up with everything. The series went live at the start of 2023, and Nightow promised the CG anime would give an all-new take on Trigun. Filled with unseen flashbacks and new character profiles, the new anime was ambitious to say the very least. Of course, this means some fans were hesitant to stay with Trigun Stampede, but Orange's emotional take on the franchise won more over than it lost.

That is why the season finale of Trigun Stampede this week left social media reeling. From its heartbreaking twist with Nai to its stunning CG animation, "High Noon at July" set the stage for a true Trigun renaissance. The new series confirmed its prequel roots with the reveal of Vash's infamous $$60 billion bounty, and there's more to come. Even between all the action, Trigun Stampede pushed out a compelling character-driven story in its 12 episodes. And according to fans, the anime's last few episodes are all worth sobbing over.

Thankfully, there is more of Trigun Stampede to come. Anime Japan confirmed as much this past weekend as it was there Orange announced the anime is not over. A new season is in the works, and Trigun Stampede called the update its final phase. So far, we have no idea when Orange will be ready to out this follow-up, but Trigun fans are used to waiting. They kept patient for years after the original Trigun anime ended in 1998. And if you were one of the few who abandoned Trigun Stampede at a few episodes in, well – we cannot recommend giving it another go enough.

